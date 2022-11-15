Sacked health minister hits out at former political colleagues
The Isle of Man's recently sacked health minister has accused his former department's political members of "behavioural issues".
Rob Callister was dismissed from the Department of Health and Social Care last week after seven weeks in post.
In response, the department's three political members said they "utterly refute" his claims.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the "serious matters" needed to be investigated.
The issue was raised in Tynwald in an urgent question on the stability of the Manx government following the sacking.
Mr Cannan told politicians the dismissal was in the "greater interests" of healthcare on the island, but refused to elaborate on the specific reason for Mr Callister's removal.
Replying to those comments, Mr Callister said he was "absolutely appalled", stating he had raised issues about the behaviour of the department's political members when he was in charge.
In a joint statement released following the exchange, department members Michelle Haywood, Joney Faragher and Tanya August-Hanson said they were "sorry" Mr Callister felt they had acted "in any way unprofessionally".
But the trio said they "utterly refute" the claims made in his "outburst" in Tynwald, and would cooperate with any subsequent investigation.
It comes after they wrote to the chief minster to say Mr Callister's appointment had "exacerbated" levels of "unsettlement amongst staff, depleted morale, and evident uncertainty" within the health department.
Mr Cannan was under fire for a lack of transparency from some in the court, including Tim Glover MHK who repeatedly asked what had changed "in the 50-odd days" between Mr Callister's appointment and dismissal.
The chief minister said the government was tackling "critical issues", while Mr Glover was "sitting moaning on the backbenches".
"If you want to create an omelette, along the way a few eggs often do get cracked, and we're going to carry on focusing on creating the right omelette for this island," he added.
However, he said the allegations made by Mr Callister would now "need to be properly looked".
