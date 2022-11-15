Noble's Hospital emergency care teams stretched, Manx Care says
- Published
Emergency care teams at Noble's Hospital are "stretched" after a number of seriously ill patients were admitted over the past 24 hours, Manx Care has said.
The health body has asked residents to consider only going to the emergency department if they need to.
People have been asked to visit Ramsey Cottage Hospital for minor injuries.
A spokesman said that would allow staff to focus on "patients who need them most".
The health care body says it has started to implement plans in order to cope with demand "given the level of treatment that these individuals require", he added
Executive director of nursing and governance Paul Moore has encouraged people to "choose well" when seeking healthcare to help ease pressure on emergency care teams.
"Every day a number of patients are seen in the emergency department that could be treated by their GP or at a community pharmacy," Mr Moore said.
He added the team at the minor illnesses and injuries unit in Ramsey could treat "a broad range of conditions including breaks or sprains".
However, he said those in need of urgent or emergency treatment should still attend the island's main hospital.
