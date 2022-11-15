Manx company director denies fraud over airline purchase bid
- Published
A company director has denied falsely claiming the Isle of Man government was underwriting a £13m loan to buy an airline.
Jason Scales pleaded not guilty to making a false representation about the loan between 7 April and 5 June 2021.
Mr Scales, of Douglas Road in Ballasalla, also denied two counts of supplying fraudulent letters on 7 May last year.
The 28-year-old's company, Ettyl, had been in talks to buy Stobart Air.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes agreed the case was not suitable to be heard in the lower court and would instead be heard in the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Scales will next appear at Douglas Courthouse on 12 January.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.