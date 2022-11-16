Onchan: Man dies in Mountain Road crash
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man died following a crash on the Isle of Man A18 Mountain Road.
The man was driving in the direction of Ramsey when the one-vehicle crash happened at about 19:45 GMT on Friday near the Creg Ny Baa.
The driver was taken to Noble's Hospital but died the following day, police said.
Officers have called for anyone who has dashcam footage of the area between 19:30 and 20:00 to come forward.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: "At this time police do not believe that anyone else was involved in the collision however we are appealing for any witnesses who have not already provided their details to police to contact Douglas Police HQ."
