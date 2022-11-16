Gaps in Isle of Man support for domestic abuse victims, review finds
- Published
A review of a case where a man with schizophrenia killed his mother has found gaps in support for domestic abuse victims on the Isle of Man.
The report looked at events in the months before the death of Jacquelyn Price, who was strangled and killed by her son James Price in January 2021.
The review found risks to all people within abusive households should be considered in future.
But is concluded the killing could "not have been predicted or prevented".
The serious case management review documented that James Price had lived in a difficult family dynamic in his younger years.
He had witnessed the domestic abuse of his mother, parental alcoholism and had to take on caring responsibilities.
'Uncharacteristically aggressive'
Concerns had previously been raised with the island's mental health services about his behaviour becoming "uncharacteristically aggressive" prior to the killing, but he was not registered with an island GP and did not engage in an assessment at the time.
The review also discovered he had also assaulted his mother in the days before her death, but the incident was not reported to the police.
Price, who was only diagnosed with schizophrenia after his arrest, was sent to a mental health unit indefinitely in May after admitting manslaughter.
The report highlighted a "pressing need" to improve services for abuse victims on the island and recommended better communication between agencies
"Legislation needs to be accompanied by specialist services. This is wholly lacking on the Isle of Man," it added.
Strengthened protections for victims of domestic abuse are due to come into force in January under the Domestic Abuse Act 2020, however care pathways and other services are still under development.
Other recommendations include raising awareness about the pressures on young carers and improved processes to identify where a patient is registered with a GP should be put in place.
The Isle of Man's Safeguarding Board has accepted the recommendations.
Chairman Lesley Walker said the review had highlighted how "adverse childhood experiences" could affect lives.
It was therefore critical that practitioners "consider the risks and vulnerabilities of all people within the household, with a particular emphasis on children, and the impact on their daily lived experiences", she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk