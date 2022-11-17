Isle of Man avian influenza prevention laws strengthened
- Published
New laws allowing avian influenza restrictions to be put in place before a case is detected have been approved by Tynwald.
The legislation allows the government to declare prevention zones.
It gives the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture the power to enforce biosecurity measures and require kept birds to be housed.
Michelle Haywood MHK said it would help plug gaps in the current laws, after an "unprecedented" outbreak in the UK.
More than 180 dead wild geese were found on the north coast of the island last month.
Ms Haywood said there were no current cases in kept birds but an outbreak would "devastate flocks of kept birds and have significant financial impact on poultry and egg producers".
Under previous laws, measures could only be rolled out once a case of the virus had been confirmed.
However, the Avian Influenza and Influenza of Avian Origins in Mammals Order 2022 enables the department to "prevent and control any outbreak, including requirements for notification, record keeping, movement restriction and disinfection", Ms Haywood said.
Bringing the island's legislation into the line with UK rules would "provide the best means available to help combat this disease", she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk