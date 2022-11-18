Children in Need: Manx charity given £50k cash boost
A charity which helps teenagers struggling with school has been given a £50,000 cash boost by Children in Need.
The Children's Centre on the Isle of Man aims to turn difficult life experiences into brighter futures.
Joff Whitten, from the charity, said young people will be able to suggest their "own visions" for how the money from a social action fund will be spent.
He said it was hoped a "legacy project" for the island would be created.
The charity also plans to introduce a young recruit to their governing board.
Mr Whitten said this would ensure the charity was not speaking for young people but "speaking with them" about issues they were facing.
He said this was essential if we wanted "to continue to meet their needs in a relevant way".
The funding also "highlights the importance external funders see in our work" he added.
The grant for the project, which is set to last 18 months, is from the youth social action fund run by BBC Children in Need.
Its aim is to enable young people to make a difference to communities and develop their own skills and knowledge.
Mr Whitten said this could be "volunteering, fundraising, campaigning or supporting peers" and there were "lots of ways to take practical action to make a positive difference".
