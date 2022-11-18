Rolling alcohol licences open to Isle of Man firms next month
Hospitality firms on the Isle of Man can apply for rolling alcohol licences next month after Tynwald approved new regulations aimed at cutting red tape.
The new liquor licensing rules mean the requirement to renew licences every three years has been scrapped.
Automatic renewals will be given unless rules are breached under the system, which comes into force on 12 December.
Home Affairs Minister Jayne Poole-Wilson said it would reduce bureaucracy and improve the process.
Businesses will be given until 30 June next year to apply for the new licences as part of the shift, despite the regulations coming into force in December.
Other changes will see a new electronic register of "responsible people" set up, with designated officials of bar, pubs, clubs and other venues selling alcohol required to move on to the new list.
Licences for pop-up events and special occasions requiring the sale of alcohol have been extended from two weeks to 16 days, and the process of applying for them has been made simpler.
Alongside the regulations, Tynwald also backed a new code of practice for the hospitality industry.
Ms Poole-Wilson said the changes were "just the first phase" of reforms to licensing, with efforts under way to develop "more flexible options for mobile and events licences".
