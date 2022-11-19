Final Manx stamps featuring Queen Elizabeth II released
- Published
A set of stamps featuring winter scenes on the Isle of Man will be the final Manx collection to feature Queen Elizabeth II.
The six-stamp collection was the last to be approved by Her Majesty before her death in September.
Since the island gained postal independence in 1973, every Manx stamp released has had to get royal approval.
Maxine Cannon from Isle of Man Post Office said the stamps represented a piece of the island's "postal history".
The stamps, which were designed by artist Julia Ashby-Smyth, depict several snowy scenes on the island, including illustrations of the Laxey Wheel, the Isle of Man Steam Railway and Sulby Methodist Church.
Ms Cannon said: "For me and a great number of colleagues, both past and present, there could have been few jobs where every day of our working life we were mindful of our deep and long lasting association with Queen Elizabeth II.
"This set of stamps by talented local artist Julia Ashby-Smyth represents the final collection of stamps to receive Her Majesty's approval, making them a piece of our Island's postal history."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk