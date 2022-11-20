Douglas Promenade: Parking on walkway set to return
- Published
Parking on Douglas Promenade Walkway is set to return.
From Thursday, vehicles will be permitted to use a section of Loch Promenade in the Isle of Man's capital to park for free until 10 January.
Traffic speeds will be restricted to 10mph (16km/h) and the spaces will be limited to a two-hour stay.
The return of the initiative coincides with the Douglas town centre Christmas lights switch-on, which takes place at 19:00 GMT.
Festivities are due to take place throughout the high street, including a snow garden and ice sculptures.
Villiers Square will also host children's fairground rides and Christmas-themed miniature golf.
Access to parking on the walkway will be from opposite the Gaiety Theatre on Harris Promenade, and traffic will be one-way in the direction of the Sea Terminal.
The Department of Infrastructure said, despite the two-hour disc zone restriction on parking, blue badge holders would be allowed to park for four hours during the period.
