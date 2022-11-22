Pay changes proposed for members of Isle of Man public bodies
Proposed changes to attendance allowances could see members of Isle of Man government-linked bodies paid by the hour rather than per session.
It is part of a review by the Treasury to modernise pay for non-political members of statutory boards, government departments and tribunals.
Currently claims are on a "per session" basis, meaning the same amount is paid for meetings of varying lengths.
The proposed changes also include standardising and taxing all payments.
Those appointed to sit on government bodies are eligible for a variety of payments including annual sums, as well as attendance and travel allowances.
In a consultation paper the Treasury said it wanted to replace legislation from 1989, which enables different groups to be paid in differing ways, with a new Public Sector Payments Bill.
It would see all sums given subjected to income tax and link the payments to civil service pay scales where possible.
Other changes would see those who sit on more than one body be able to receive separate payments for each appointment, as limiting memberships may be "dissuade" people from applying, the consultation said.
Under the proposals, tribunal heads would also be to claim allowances for preparation time and the writing of reports.
The new bill would also grant Tynwald the power to reduce the pay of a suspended MHK or MLC "by up to 100%", a move approved by Tynwald members last month.
A consultation on the proposals is available online until 6 January.
