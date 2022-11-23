Replacement TT footbridge too expensive, says infrastructure minister
Replacing a footbridge over the TT course in Douglas would cost too much, the infrastructure minister has said.
The bridge, which was closed following a structural inspection in 2019, ran across Glencrutchery Road between Douglas Cemetery and Nobles Park.
Chris Thomas said plans for a replacement, which would cost more than £1m, had been dropped in November 2020.
But, David Ashford MHK argued the bridge was a "lifeline" link for those visiting the cemetery during racing.
Mr Thomas told the House of Keys "difficult money to imagine finding" the money needed "given there is a footbridge a few hundred metres down the road" at the Bray Hill junction.
The TT organisers had "no requirement for a footbridge", he added.
However, Mr Ashford said the alternative nearby was still a "considerable distance for some, particularly elderly people" he added.
Questioning the cost of the previously proposed replacement, which included exterior lifts, Rob Callister MHK asked why a "like for like" footbridge could not be erected at at lower cost.
In response, Mr Thomas said any new scheme would need to be "compliant with the Equality Act because it needs to be accessible".
He also highlighted objections at the time from Douglas Council to the need to modify the cemetery to accommodate the new bridge, and concerns about the impact it might have on mature trees in the area.
A "well thought through masterplan with the local authority working with government" would need to be put together before any scheme was progressed, he added.
