Isle of Man pupils told to stay home during two-day teacher strike
- Published
Hundreds of Isle of Man pupils have been told to stay at home for two days next week during strikes planned by a teaching union.
The first of three two-day walkouts by members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) begins on 30 November.
Years 7 to 11 at four high schools have been told to learn online during the strike.
It follows a long-running row over pay with the Manx government.
St Ninian's and Ballakermeen High Schools in Douglas, Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel and Ramsey Grammar School have all confirmed the first five year groups have been asked to stay at home.
'Worst-case scenario'
Ballakermeen head teacher Graham Corrin said the decision was "essential for the safety and wellbeing of our students", while St Ninian's head teacher Chris Coole said schools had been left with "no options" due to potential staff absences.
Sixth form students will still be able to attend the schools on the dates, and specialist provision centres at the sites will remain open.
Arrangements are being made for pupils receiving free school meals to collect them, while lessons at University College Isle of Man for year 10 students will continue.
In letters to parents the head teachers said the contingency plan was based on a "worst-case scenario" where all NASUWT members chose to take action.
Castle Rushen High School has yet to confirm its approach, but head teacher Keith Winstanley told parents on Tuesday that a lack of clarity over how many teachers would take action made contingency planning difficult.
The strikes follow the rejection of a pay deal for the 2022-23 financial year that would see most teachers given an 8% rise.
The union argued members had suffered a 30% real-terms cut due to wages not matching inflation.
