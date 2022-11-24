Isle of Man ferries cancelled amid Irish Sea gales
Gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of daytime ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
The 08:45 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree to Heysham and its afternoon return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet said.
However, the evening sailing of the vessel is expected to depart Douglas as planned at 19:45.
There is also an amber weather warning for coastal overtopping at high tide.
Ronaldsway Met Office said coastal areas including Castletown, Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey Promenades, and Shore Road in Rushen were expected to be hit by waves.
Gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) coupled with high tide would create a risk of "significant debris" being brought on shore, forecasters said.
