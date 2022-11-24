Plans for Isle of Man's first Olympic-length pool rejected at appeal
Plans to build a £6m Olympic-length commercial swimming pool on the Isle of Man have been rejected after an appeal from a nearby public operator.
Outline approval had been granted for the new facility by King William's College in Castletown in May.
But the decision has been reversed by Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber after objections by the Southern Swimming Pool board.
She said national need for the plans had not been sufficiently demonstrated.
Her decision follows the recommendation of an independent planning inspector, who said the appeal should be upheld.
'Adverse impact'
The Southern Community Sports Facility charity had said the proposal for a 50m (164 ft) pool, 60m (196 ft) running track, and gym would give the island's elite swimmers a "fantastic" training space.
It was intended to be built on land leased to the charity by King William's College, with facilities open to rent by all sports clubs and schools across the island.
In a letter, Ms Barber said those behind the proposed complex had not adequately proven why the plans justified breaching a number of planning policies.
The location and the size would have an "adverse impact" on the landscape and setting of nearby registered buildings, as well as the views of nearby residents, she said.
An "overriding national need" for the facility had not been established by the developers, Ms Barber added.
Her concerns echoed those raised in the appeal by the Southern Swimming Pool board, which runs a local-authority swimming pool in Castletown.
The rejection comes despite the planning committee having approved the plans in principle earlier this year, arguing the "first of its kind" Olympic-length pool would have been a "national asset".
