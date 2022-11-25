Castletown Commissioners condemn public toilet arson attempts
A local authority has condemned a spate of attempted arson attacks at public toilets in a town in the south of the Isle of Man.
Castletown Commissioners said blocks had been damaged near the town's tennis courts, harbour, and fire station.
It coincided with an overall increase in anti-social behaviour around public toilets in the town, a spokesman for the board said.
That included paper being used to set a bin alight in toilets at the town hall.
The incidents were being investigated by police, while the toilet block adjacent to the town hall was now being closed outside of the facility's opening hours as "an interim measure", the commissioners' spokesman said.
The local authority has also urged anyone who witnessed "any unusual activity in any of our public spaces" to report it to the police.
