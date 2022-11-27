Isle of Man charity football match to highlight domestic abuse
- Published
A charity match will be held between two Isle of Man football teams next month to raise awareness of the risk of domestic abuse during the World Cup.
Club side FC Isle of Man will play the Isle of Man Football Association's Representative Team on 21 December to fundraise for Victim Support.
The charity's Amber Oakley said a rise in alcohol consumption during games can heighten existing domestic abuse.
UK studies have highlighted a spike in abuse during high profile competitions.
It comes following an upsurge in domestic abuse referrals to the charity.
Victim Support has reported a 78% increase between January and September this year compared to 2021.
As well as agreeing to arrange the fundraising fixture, the football association and the charity plan to share domestic abuse statistics online during the World Cup.
Association president Tony Mepham said the organisation was "keen to use the platforms we have available to raise awareness of domestic abuse and the proven rise in cases linked to large footballing events".
"We also want to shine a light on the services offered by Victim Support to those affected by such abuse, as well as other forms of crime," he added.
Ms Oakley said the island had a "large football community" which could help send out a message that "domestic abuse can never be tolerated and that support is available".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk