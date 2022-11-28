Sunken garden walls repaired by end of year, Douglas Council says
- Published
Repairs to the storm-damaged walls of the sunken gardens on Douglas Promenade will be completed by the end of the year, the local authority has said.
The walls came down due to the force of waves during Storm Barra in December, which saw winds of up to 80mph (128km/h) hit the island.
Council leader Claire Wells said works were "progressing really well".
But she warned further improvement works in the area would take several years due to budget constraints.
Insurers gave the repairs to the walls of the sunken gardens the go-ahead in August, with the project expected to cost more than £200,000.
Future plans for the six marine gardens on Loch Promenade will see the replacement of a children's play park, which was also damaged during the flooding.
The playground equipment previously in place had to be taken down because it "wasn't safe", Ms Wells said.
The authority also has plans to introduce a multi-sensory garden and new seating at the Jubilee Kiosk.
Ms Wells told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the council would look at spending for the plans "very carefully" to make sure the budget was spent in "the right way at the right time".
She said the local authority would also work with the Department of Infrastructure on plans for refurbishing the walkway nearby.
Displays outlining the department's proposals for the scheme on the seaward side of the promenade are currently on display at the Sea Terminal and Douglas Town Hall.
