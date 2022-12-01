Isle of Man social housing tenants face 5% rent rise in April
People living in public sector housing on the Isle of Man will be getting a 5% rent increase in April, the government has said.
The "unavoidable" rise is due to the increased cost of maintaining the properties, it added.
The increases, which will be based on property size, will range from between £3.29 a week for a one bedroom flat to £6.83 for a four bedroom house.
It follows feedback from the island's 15 housing authorities.
Tenants that have their rent paid as part of their benefit entitlement will have those payments uprated to cover the rise.
'Not immune'
The new charges will come into force from 1 April 2023.
The government announcement comes as several local authorities have warned of potential hikes in annual rates bills next year.
Local authorities in Douglas, Braddan, Castletown, Port Erin and Port St Mary issued a joint letter stating that they were "not immune" to the rising cost of living.
Increases in gate fees for waste disposal and a 6% rise in pay for public sector workers were among the reasons cited for a potential spike in annual rates bills, the statement said.
