Global supply issues affect Isle of Man heart drug stocks
Some patients with heart conditions on the Isle of Man are being issued alternative medications due to global supply issues with specialist drugs.
Manx Care said it had been advised to "conserve" stocks of some alteplase and tenecteplase injections used to treat heart attacks and strokes.
A spokesman said, as acute ischaemic stroke can only be treated with those drugs, alternatives were being prescribed for heart conditions.
It follows advice from the UK NHS.
Hospital pharmacies throughout the UK have been asked not to over-order and stock-pile the medication.
Manx Care's executive medical director Sreeman Andole said although the island's current usage of the blood clot busting drugs was low, alternatives were being used where it was clinically safe to do so to preserve existing stocks.
The health care body did not want to "alarm" patients, but felt it was important to highlight the situation, he added.
