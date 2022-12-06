Isle of Man local authority warns fly-tippers they risk fine
- Published
Those caught fly-tipping risk being landed with a fine, an Isle of Man local authority has warned.
Braddan Commissioners' caution came after a pile of dirty cardboard boxes was illegally dumped near homes on Coronation Terrace at Strang.
Chairman Andrew Jessop said the authority had a "zero-tolerance" approach and fixed penalty notices had been issued to previous offenders.
Those caught could face fines of up to £2,500 under the Public Health Act.
Mr Jessop urged people to dispose of unwanted waste at civic amenity sites or through the kerbside recycling collection scheme.
"You pay your rates, so use the facilities you have already got," Mr Jessop told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There was "no need" to dump unwanted material, as there were "many options to dispose of excess waste", which ratepayers were funding, he added.
