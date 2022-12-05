Noble's Hospital: Weekend pressure on A&E prompts 'stay away' plea
- Published
People have been urged not to attend the Isle of Man's main hospital with minor injuries and illnesses after a spike in admissions heaped pressure on staff.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said the emergency department had been under "extreme pressure" over the weekend.
The situation has since eased but people were reminded to attend only for genuine emergencies.
Alternative services for minor illnesses include those in Ramsey.
Manx Care's operations director Oliver Radford said the issue had arisen due to a surge of patients seeking emergency care overnight on Friday.
The plea for people to use alternative treatment was part of a "recognised framework for managing patient flow and demand", he said.
To help ease the pressure on Noble's, X-ray services were extended to operate at the Minor Injuries and illnesses Unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital on Saturday and Sunday.
In general, people have also been reminded to consider which outlet may offer the best care over the busy winter months.
They include the Ramsey facilities, which were "able to treat a complex range of conditions", including breaks, sprains and infections, the spokeswoman said.
The Manx Emergency Doctor Service helpline and community pharmacy and dental services should also be considered, she added.
Emergency care consultant Gareth Davies said it was a good idea to keep some basic medical supplies at home, such as paracetamol, ibuprofen and throat lozenges for minor ailments.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk