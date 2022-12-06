People on the Isle of Man warned of festive fire hazards
People on the Isle of Man have been urged to be vigilant of fire hazards in the home during the Christmas period.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Fire Service said festive lights and decorative candles could be hazardous if not used correctly.
People have been encouraged to keep candles away from curtains and to test smoke alarms regularly.
Fire prevention officer David Dallimore said those steps could help keep "loved ones safe from fire".
"Christmas is a time for festive cheer with family and friends, but fairy lights, candles and decorations mean it is also a time to take extra care," he added.
'Extra distractions'
The service has launched a campaign highlighting advice on avoiding potential fire hazards in the home during the period.
It includes not overloading sockets, never leaving cooking unattended, and switching off and unplugging fairy lights when leaving the house and overnight.
The fire service previously warned of a likely rise in chimney fires this winter as people revert to open fires to save on energy bills.
Mr Dallimore said the service had since noticed more open fires or portable heaters were being used by people to keep warm.
Urging people to be extra careful when using them, he said the colder weather "brings its own menaces" as heaters could ignite items left too close to them.
"While fire safety is vital throughout the year, the extra distractions of Christmas make it especially important to be vigilant," he added.
