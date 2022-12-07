Damp properties on the Isle of Man unacceptable, councillor says
- Published
Tenants experiencing persistent issues with damp in council-owned housing in Douglas will be moved as soon as possible, a councillor has confirmed.
Devon Watson said it was "absolutely unacceptable" that anybody should live with "respiratory issues as a result of mould within a place they rent".
Douglas borough council is currently dealing with several complaints of damp and condensation.
But "huge" investment was needed to prevent further issues, Mr Watson said.
The local authority manages about 2,500 homes on the island, some of which were built in the late 1800s.
The council previously changed its procedures so that tenants who report an issue with mould now get a visit from a housing officer.
In the past photographs had been requested as evidence.
After an assessment, where necessary, cleaning takes place, advice is issued about lifestyle changes, and referrals are made to the treasury if help is needed with the cost of heating the home.
'Sub-standard'
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Mr Watson, who is the chairman of the council's Housing and Property Committee, said: "People like to trap the heat within their homes, so condensation is able to rest, which causes mould to form."
But some properties had "issues with the core structures themselves" and if they were deemed unsafe a new home would be found for tenants, he added.
Recently residents living in "sub-standard" homes on Lord Street were relocated to new apartments with improved ventilation systems on Peel Road in the capital, Mr Watson said.
"Mould is a very serious issue and massive public sector investment is needed to get properties up to spec," he said.
While funding for the external rendering of half of a housing estate in Williston had just been approved, a programme to improve the overall standards of social housing "needs to be sped up", he added.
