Isle of Man mental health scheme set to help more young people
More young people on the Isle of Man will receive mental health treatment than anticipated as part of new support scheme, Manx Care has said.
The health operator has funded a charity to provide therapies as it aims to slash waiting lists for its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.
The number helped is now expected to rise 14%, a Manx Care spokeswoman said.
The rise was due to some people not requiring as much one-to-one therapy as initially prescribed, she added.
Recent figures revealed those aged under 18 waited about six months for a routine assessment.
Typical waiting times for children outstrip those for adults aged 18 and over seeking mental health support, who on average secure a routine appointment within two weeks.
Waiting lists
Local charity MCH Psychological Service has treated 148 children and young people as part of its Manx Care-backed initiative Minds Matter.
Funding was originally agreed to treat 140 people but the charity now expected to help 160 children with the resources it has available.
Manx Care's general manager of integrated mental health services Ross Bailey said he was pleased more people could access the support.
Feedback from those who had been seen had highlighted "just how supportive and effective their therapy has been", he added.
Andrea Chambers of Minds Matter said long waiting times were "detrimental" and the charity was encouraged by the "continued focus" on bringing them down.
In a statement, Manx Care said it was "looking at the funding required to continue to address mental health waiting lists".
