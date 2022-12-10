Tynwald President seeks diversity in Legislative Council election
The President of Tynwald has called for people from a range backgrounds stand in next year's election for the Legislative Council.
Laurence Skelly said sections of the Isle of Man's community were currently "under or unrepresented" within the parliament.
"We should hear those voices and experiences," he added.
The House of Keys will elect four new members to the upper chamber on 14 March.
"MHKs will want to elect the best people for the job, and I would very much like to see a broad range of candidates," Mr Skelly said.
Nominations open on 26 January and close on 24 February 2023.
'Represent the community'
The Council, which primarily acts as a revising chamber for bills, consists of 11 members, none of whom are publicly elected.
While eight MLCs are chosen by members of the House of Keys, the President of Tynwald is elected by both branches of government in a combined vote, and the Bishop of Sodor and Man and the Attorney General are automatically given seats.
Encouraging anyone who felt there were "barriers" preventing them from standing to contact him, Mr Skelly said: "Tynwald should represent the community it serves."
Any resident over 21, who is not receiving a government salary, can apply for the roles, which offer a basic annual salary of £67,603.
The election has been called as the five-year term of office for Tanya August-Hanson, Marlene Maska, Paul Craine and Diane Kelsey is due to come to an end in February.
The term of office for the successful candidates will run until on 29th February 2028.
