Oldest Isle of Man charity sees demand for fuel vouchers surge
- Published
There has been a surge in people "desperately seeking help" to heat their homes during winter, one of the oldest Isle of Man charities has said.
The Douglas Coal Fund has approved 250 bids for fuel vouchers from those on low incomes since November, surpassing its overall total of 214 last year.
Established in 1849, the charity offers support to those in the island's capital and surrounding urban areas.
Treasurer Steve Fuller said rising prices had led to a spike in demand.
The volunteer-run fund has evolved over its 173-year history, having first been set up by businessmen on Athol Street to distribute coal to the poor in the colder months.
'Really humbling'
Fuel vouchers, which this year are worth £50, are now given out instead between November and March to those with a weekly household income below £375, not including child and disability benefits.
That threshold was increased earlier this month from £340 to allow the fund to support more people and revisit previously declined applications, Mr Fuller said.
"This year of all years is the year we want to help," he added.
The charity expects to give out more than £75,000 in support this winter, having distributed £48,000 in vouchers last year.
Mr Fuller said people of all ages sought help, but many applicants were pensioners or those on benefits or disability allowances, with referrals coming through the government, other charities and via word of mouth.
Vice-chairman Elaine Dalrymple said it was "really humbling when you read the bottom line of how much they have got", adding that the charity also had the discretion to consider bids that did not satisfy all the criteria.
Though the charity keeps a low profile, it had endured due to the work of volunteers and continued donations from private individuals and businesses, some of whom "want their money to stay on island", she added.
