Culture Vannin appeals for old photos and papers from Manx schools
Culture Vannin has appealed for people to dig out old memorabilia telling the history of the Isle of Man's schools as part of a new project.
It is part of a drive by the heritage charity and the education department to mark the 150th anniversary of the reintroduction of compulsory education.
Material put forward would be added to the Manx National Heritage (MNH) national collections.
Items sought include documents, photos, films and tape recordings.
The MNH library already holds special books celebrating the centenaries of the Dhoon, Michael and St John's schools, and of King William's College and the histories of Ramsey Grammar and St Thomas' schools.
The history of Castle Rushen High School, Ballakermeen's 50th anniversary and books relating to the 150th and 175th anniversaries of Arbory School also feature in the collections.
MNH Librarian Suzi Heslan said while there were some "excellent resources" in the collections already, more material would "plug some of the gaps".
Any additional material would be of "immense benefit", she added.
'Insights and images'
New items brought to light would help people learn about "what life was like", and would help researchers "build a comprehensive overview of Manx education", an MNH spokesman said.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the 1872 Isle of Man Act for Public Elementary Education, which made schooling accessible to all by reintroducing compulsory education.
It marked the transfer of the control from the church to the state.
Culture Vannin board member Angela Little said school histories "offer insights and images from the inside and add greatly to the island's wealth of knowledge about education through times of change".
Any additions to the collections would "greatly assist those who wish to understand the past", Prof Little added.
