Isle of Man Mountain Road remains closed due to ice
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road remains closed due to icy conditions but work is underway to clear it.
The route has been shut from Barrule Park in Ramsey to the Creg Ny Baa since Friday night during the recent cold snap.
A spokesman for the Infrastructure Department said efforts were ongoing to get the road into "a fit state to open".
A closure order is currently in place until midday on Wednesday.
The spokesman said the state of the road would be re-assessed at regular intervals and as soon as conditions improve enough it will be reopened, which may be before the current order expires.
The Beinn Y Phott and Tholt Y Will Roads, which lead onto the A18, may have to stay closed until some time after the Mountain Road opens, he added.
