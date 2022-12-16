Manx boating lake drained in response to UK child deaths
A boating lake in the east of the Isle of Man is being drained as a precaution days after an incident that saw four children lose their lives.
The boys, aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull on Sunday.
Onchan Commissioners said they had heard from various people concerned about the lake since.
The local authority confirmed it was emptying the water in Onchan Park but said it would take time.
There is an additional risk of ice remaining at the bottom of the lake once the water has drained and warning signs have been put in place.
"We kindly ask that nobody tries to enter the pool area," the authority added.
Earlier this week, Isle of Man Constabulary urged parents and carers to educate their children about the dangers of icy water.
A spokesman said: "In winter, children and pets are particularly at risk when tempted to play on the ice formed on open water, and adults can find themselves at risk in attempting to save them.
"Have the conversation with your children and learn what to do if you get into trouble."
