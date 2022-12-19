Winter wonderland for Manx child who will be blind next Christmas
- Published
A charity has created a winter wonderland for a three-year old on the Isle of Man who will not be able to see by next Christmas.
Savannah May has neurofibromatosis and tumours growing on the nerves by her eyes causing her to lose her eyesight.
Charity Sight Matters decorated her garden with fairy lights, Christmas trees and a blow-up Santa.
Mother Suzanne said it meant the family got to make memories "while Savannah May can see".
Savannah May's genetic condition means she is completely blind in her left eye and has about 60% vision in her right eye.
Doctors have told the family she will lose her eyesight completely within the next year.
Suzanne said it was "absolutely heart-wrenching" when the family learned how Savannah May's eye sight was deteriorating.
She asked Manx charity Sight Matters to help make this Christmas extra special and create a winter wonderland in the family's back garden.
Cathryn Bradley from the charity said the team pulled together to buy the decorations and organise a switch-on.
There was a chance to make this Christmas "a little bit special, we've taken it", she added.
'Completely overwhelmed'
Sight Matters supports around 600 visually impaired and blind residents, who range in age from under 12 months to 105 years-old.
The organisation worked alongside the Isle of Man prison and probation service who installed the lights, trees and inflatables.
A switch-on organised by the Sight Matters team also saw a snow machine and the Castletown silver band play carols.
Suzanne said she felt "completely overwhelmed" by the support the family had received to make her idea come to life.
"I get to make memories with my daughter while she can see," she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk