Brig Lily: Port St Mary maritime disaster book hails rescuers' bravery
A book about a shipwreck 170 years ago aims to redress the "unacknowledged" bravery of the men involved in the rescue effort, its author has said.
Twenty-nine men from Port St Mary on the Isle of Man were killed when the Brig Lily exploded during efforts to salvage its cargo, which included gunpowder, on 28 December 1852.
It is believed the bang could be heard up to 18 miles away.
John Wright spent several years researching the disaster.
He said his book, The Explosion That Shook Port St Mary, also highlighted the area's "community spirit".
The ship had wrecked on rocks at Kitterland killing five men, and the explosion during the salvage operation killed 29 locals.
Twenty-two widows and 77 orphans were left behind and the community of Port St Mary, where the men were from, rallied round the bereaved families and raised money to help them.
John Quirk of Rushen Heritage Trust, which supported the book, said it was a "remarkable story of tragedy, community spirit, financial intrigue, with a cast of many heroes and one or two villains, not to mention quite a bit of mystery".
The book, which was funded by a grant from Culture Vannin and Isle of Man Arts Council, tells the tale of the disaster, and the story of what happened to the funds raised.
Mr Wright, who pieced together the story using first-hand accounts, newspaper reports, and the findings of the inquest, said the process was "fascinating".
"Having researched the history of The Sound area for many years, I knew the story well, but as I dug deeper, I found that there were more and more questions that needed answers."
"The bravery of the men who rescued the Lily's crew, and the community spirit of the Port St Mary locals, have been largely unacknowledged."
