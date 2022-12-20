Douglas Council condemns abuse of waste collection staff
People in the Isle of Man's capital have been warned by the local authority that abuse of waste collection staff "will not be tolerated".
It follows the cutting of black bin collections from weekly to fortnightly in September.
A spokesman for Douglas Council said some waste collectors and Eastern Civic Amenity Site staff had been subjected to "hostility" since the change.
At a recent public meeting, concerns were raised about overflowing bins.
The council previously said the change to collections was brought in to encourage an increase in recycling, which had since trebled.
Those struggling to mange their waste have also been encouraged to contact the local authority for help.
Chairman of the environmental services committee Falk Horning said staff worked "tirelessly to keep the capital clean and functioning", which had been "for the most part, taken completely for granted by the public".
He said: "Officers are speaking regularly with the waste teams to understand what issues they've encountered.
"The council will take a zero-tolerance approach to those who abuse them."
He also urged people to "please be kind" as abusive behaviour "may have consequences".
Council leader Claire Wells added: "To verbally abuse members of staff because you don't agree with a change in policy, or for any other reason, is totally unacceptable.
"If someone is dissatisfied with a service, we have processes in place that enables people to report issues. Please don't take it out on a member of staff."
