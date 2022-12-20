Isle of Man schools outline plans to manage January strike action
- Published
Thousands of pupils on the Isle of Man have been told to stay at home again during a second two-day teaching union strike, due to be held early next year.
National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) members will stage another walkout on 11 and 12 January in a row over pay.
Headteachers at three high schools have told many year groups to learn at home on the dates due to safety concerns.
It follows the NASUWT's first two-day walkout earlier this month.
Education Minister Julie Edge said her department was working with the Manx Industrial Relations Service to arrange meetings with the union early next month.
The union plans to hold its third round of strike action on 15 and 16 February.
'No other option'
Pupils in Years 7 to 11 at Douglas secondary schools St Ninian's and Ballakermeen have been told to stay at home on both days.
Similar arrangements apply at Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) in Peel, but Year 11 students have been told to attend school to prepare for mock exams the following week.
Sixth forms will remain open at each school but head teachers have warned lessons would only take place where a teacher is present, otherwise independent study would be expected.
Ballakermeen students attending University College Isle of Man courses on 11 January have been told to find their own transport, while QEII will continue to run buses for its pupils.
St Ninian's head teacher Chris Coole said he had been "left with no other option" given the potential number of teachers that may strike.
Specialist provision centres at each school will remain open, while arrangements have been made to continue to provide free school meals.
Arrangements for Ramsey Grammar School and Castle Rushen High School have not yet been confirmed.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk