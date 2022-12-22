Some Isle of Man government phone numbers made free to call
Calls to about 25 Isle of Man government telephone numbers have been made free to help people with rising costs.
The list includes all GP surgeries, Nobles Hospital and the job centre.
The Manx government has earmarked £400,000 to cover the costs for the one-year trial.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said people could now call the services for advice "without the added worry of being charged".
Telephone numbers to the services included have not changed.
Ms Lord-Brennan said the "essential numbers" becoming free to call using local telecoms companies was "another part of government's support package to help ease the impact of rising costs of living".
Electricity prices have been frozen for residents until 31 March, and a £100,000 warm spaces scheme was launched to help people save on heating bills.
'Extra support'
Other numbers made free include the out-of-hours emergency doctor service, the accident and emergency department and the child and adolescent mental health service.
The winter help advice line and 111, the former Covid helpline that is set to become a broader health helpline, can now also be called with no charge.
A government spokesperson said while there was no commitment beyond the initial funding, there would be a review next year when data on "usage and effectiveness" becomes available.
The trial follows a recommendation to make such services free to call by a Tynwald scrutiny panel on poverty in July 2021.
Ms Lord-Brennan said the change would provide extra support for residents who depend on telephones to communicate.
"Those who rely on calling for advice or support, particularly those who are vulnerable, on lower incomes or are elderly, can now do so without the added worry of being charged," she said.
