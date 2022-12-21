Parcel thieves target northern Isle of Man town ahead of Christmas
Parcel thieves have been targeting a town in the north of the Isle of Man, stealing Christmas deliveries from people's doorsteps.
Manx Police reported a spike in items stolen from outside homes in Ramsey.
Residents are being urged to be "extra vigilant" when ordering parcels and making sure they can receives their post in person.
Anyone with information about the thefts are asked to contact Ramsey police station.
Officers advised homeowners to ensure areas designated for deliveries were "as secluded and unobvious as you can make it".
Christmas was a "a particularly vulnerable time for persons falling victim of this" given the increase in deliveries, the force said.
