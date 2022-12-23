Isle of Man TT: Ceredigion rider died after losing control, coroner rules
- Published
A motorcycle rider died after he lost control in an Isle of Man TT qualifying session, an inquest has found.
Mark Purslow, a 29 year-old welder and fabricator from Llanon in Ceredigion, was fatally injured in a high speed crash at Ballagarey Corner on 1 June.
Coroner of Inquests James Brooks said Purslow had not approached as expected and crashed at "great speed".
Recording a verdict of death by misadventure, he said the decision to race was an "inherently risky action".
The inquest heard the Welsh rider was a former Manx Grand Prix Lightweight race winner and regular Classic TT competitor, who had returned to the TT for the 2022 event, having last competed in 2017.
The coroner said Purslow had passed through the first two laps of the Junior TT practice session "perfectly safely", but for "reasons that are unclear", he did not approach Ballagarey as expected and collided with barriers at "great speed".
No other competitors were involved in the crash.
Spectators and marshals who witnessed Purslow's approach to the corner said conditions were dry, though some added that the sun was affecting visibility.
A deputy sector marshal said the whole incident took place "in a couple of seconds".
Mr Brooks said he could not say if the setting sun had a role in the crash, but inspections of the bike had shown it was in "good condition" and had no defects which may have contributed to what happened.
Recording a verdict of death by misadventure, he said the decision to race in the TT was an "inherently risky action".
"Part of the thrill is the risk, it takes only the briefest moment for that risk to become real," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk