Noble's Hospital under 'extreme pressure', Manx Care says
People have been urged only to attend the Isle of Man's main hospital if absolutely necessary.
Manx Care said Noble's Hospital was "operating under extreme pressure" due to the number of patients admitted.
A spokesman said X-ray services were being provided at the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit in Ramsey until Friday to help ease the situation.
Ramsey Cottage Hospital was also able to treat a number of other "complex" conditions, he added.
People have also been urged to consider contacting the Manx Emergency Doctor Service or visit a community pharmacy for more minor ailments.
General manager for medicine, urgent care and the ambulance service Mark Cox said there was "very limited capacity within our hospitals to accommodate" the number of people who had been admitted to Noble's.
The framework put in place to cope with the current demand included signposting patients to other services, he added.
The situation was being "closely managed to ensure patient safety is maintained", he said.
Those in need of urgent or emergency care would still be treated at Noble's Hospital, Mr Cox added.
