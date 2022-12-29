Cases of bird flu confirmed in poultry on Isle of Man
- Published
An outbreak of avian flu in farm birds has been confirmed in the west of the Isle of Man.
The government's chief veterinary officer said tests had shown cases of high pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in poultry in the Patrick area.
It marks the first outbreak of the virus in kept birds on the island since January.
The latest cases follow a large outbreak of avian flu in wild geese at the Point of Ayre in October.
Amy Beckett said that as a result of the cases, the Isle of Man had been declared "an infected area" and a 1.9 mile (3km) radius control zone had been put in place around the "infected premises".
'Good biosecurity'
Kept birds within the area, which covers Glen Maye and parts of Peel and Dalby, must be housed or kept isolated, and any movement of them must be licensed by a veterinary inspector.
Those living in the area must also keep records of anyone visiting land where birds are kept.
A 6.2 mile (10km) surveillance zone has also been put in place, which puts rules in place governing the implementation of biosecurity measures and the movement of poultry or eggs out of that area.
"We are advising everyone who has birds on the Isle of Man to house them where possible and practice good biosecurity," Ms Beckett said.
"I'd like to reassure the public that the risk to general human health remains low, and that well-cooked eggs and poultry are still safe to eat."
An all-island surveillance zone, which was put in place following the deaths of 11 kept geese from the virus in January, was lifted in late February.
The latest discovery on the island comes in the wake of the largest outbreak of avian influenza in the UK on record.
