Parents attend baby loss memorial service in Douglas
Parents who have lost a child through stillbirth or miscarriage on the Isle of Man have been lighting candles to remember them at a service in Douglas.
About 30 people attended the "Still Treasured, Always Remembered" service at St. Thomas' Church.
Poems and readings about baby loss were shared at the multi-faith event.
Dianne Rubery, Manx Care's lead midwife for bereavement, said it gave mothers, fathers, grandparents and siblings the chance to "remember their babies".
"It's important that we continue to show support and solidarity to parents and family members of babies who are born sleeping," she added.
Midwives from Noble's Hospital have organised the annual service at Christmas for seven years to support bereaved families.
'Speaking helps'
Led by the Reverend Philip Freer, families heard readings, music and reflections from Christian, Muslim and Humanist faiths.
Bereavement charities Forget Me Not and A Little Piece of Hope also attended to offer support and advice.
Baby Loss Awareness Week is recognised in October each year, but Manx Care said the event in December gave "families some space after the hustle and bustle of Christmas to remember their little ones".
Ms Rubery said some residents had chosen to attend for the first time and took great comfort from it, and many had stayed on afterwards to share their experiences.
She added: "In recent times particularly, when people may be feeling more isolated, it is vital that anyone who's experienced the loss of a baby is able to talk about the struggles they may be experiencing.
"Speaking about it helps and eases your pain."
