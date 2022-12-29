Isle of Man lighthouses cycle challenge start moves to Castletown
The relocation of the start of a major community cycling event to the Isle of Man's ancient capital has been welcomed by the town's local authority.
The 2023 Lighthouses Challenge, which attracts hundreds of entrants, will start and finish at Castletown's Market Square on 2 July.
The event previously set off from the Manx capital city, Douglas.
Castletown commissioner Colin Leather said he was "pleased and honoured" that the event was coming to the town.
The annual non-competitive event sees participants cycle around the island's coast on a choice of three courses, covering distances of 100 miles (160km), 51 miles (82km) or 17 miles (27km).
The event will raise money for Manx mental health charity Isle Listen.
'Increase footfall'
Event director Ollie Last said moving the start presented a "great opportunity to enhance the social side of the event with the fantastic backdrop of Castletown square".
The open space would "create a family friendly environment with activities for people to enjoy after the ride", he added.
Those planning to participate will also be offered the chance to take part in activities prior to the event, including educational sessions on bike maintenance and nutrition and regular coffee club social rides in preparation for the challenge.
A new pre-event "pedal party" on closed roads in the town on 1 July will also see families given the chance to ride "in a safe environment" with coaches and the Isle of Man Road Safety team on hand to offer advice, Isle of Man Cycling Development Officer Rob Holden said.
Mr Leather said the commissioners were "pleased and honoured that the Lighthouse Challenge cycle event will be coming to the ancient capital in 2023".
"It endorses the Commissioners policy of attracting events to the town to increase footfall and help with the regeneration of Castletown," he added.
