Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption
- Published
Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
Gusts of up to 60mph (95km/h) are expected to hit the island overnight.
Ronaldsway Met Office said the gales would be coupled with heavy rain, likely to cause localised flooding.
A yellow weather warning for severe gales and heavy rain has been put in place until 12:00 on Friday.
People have been warned to expect "large areas of standing water on roads and some localised flooding and falling debris from damaged trees and buildings".
