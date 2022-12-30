New Year Honours: Two former Isle of Man head teachers appointed MBE
Two former head teachers who led schools in Peel and Douglas for a combined total of 45 years have been recognised in the New Year Honours.
Sue Moore and Adrienne Burnette, who both retired in 2022, have been appointed MBE.
Ms Moore said she was "speechless" and "humbled" and the honour was "a tribute" to the work done in education on the island.
Railways historian Andrew Scarffe has been awarded the British Empire Medal.
Government House manager Carey Chung becomes a Member of the Royal Victorian Order for her work serving the last five lieutenant governors of the Isle of Man over an 18 year period.
Meanwhile Tony 'Flash' Howell has received a Governor's Commendation for services to music over six decades.
The self-taught guitarist, who played in support acts on the island for the Rolling Stones and Manfred Mann in the 1960s, will receive his honour at a ceremony at Government House.
Mr Scarffe has been recognised for leading the restoration a number of historic electric trams and his efforts to document the history of Laxey and Lonan.
He has written books on the history the Great Laxey Wheel, which he started researching during his school days in the 1970s, and the Laxey Mines.
The historian, who also spearheaded the restoration of a miniature railway in Laxey, said he was "stunned" to receive the honour but was "absolutely delighted that somebody thinks I'm worthy of it".
Ms Burnett has been honoured for her dedication to education and the arts during her 21 years as head teacher at Ballakermeen High School in Douglas.
She led the design of the school's Studio Theatre and supported many young actors and singers during her teaching career.
Sue Moore, who was head teacher at Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel for 24 years, said she was "overwhelmed" to have been appointed MBE.
Ms Moore said the honour was "a tribute" to the work done by everyone in education, and a reflection of the teamwork shown by her "amazing" colleagues at the secondary school in the west of the island.
She described working with pupils over the years as a joy, adding it was a huge honour to know she had played a part in helping pupils go on to "achieve all sorts of amazing things".
