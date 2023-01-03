Manx runner tackles 10km every day for Isle of Man Foodbank
A Manx charity fun-runner has completed a 10km jog every single day for a year to raise money for the Isle of Man Foodbank.
Paul Shanley ran through the summer heatwave and the recent icy snap to raise more than £2,000.
He said he wanted to support the foodbank as "people now can work full-time and still struggle to feed their families".
"It's going to get harder for everyone" he added.
A regular runner, in 2021 Mr Shanley, from Ramsey, ran 1000km (621 miles) in 100 days.
As 2022 would be the 10-year anniversary of his father Peter's death, Mr Shanley decided he wanted to take on a greater challenge in his memory and run 10km every day.
He fitted his daily run in before work in the morning, with his routes mainly taking him around his home town of Ramsey.
While most weeks went well, he said, he felt he "trudged through" others, finding the darker weather of November and December "difficult mentally".
"When it's pitch black and you're in bed and the alarm goes off it was tough to get out running", he said.
Mr Shanley managed to stay both injury and blister-free to complete the feat on 31 December at Mooragh Park, where his wife, children and friends cheered him over the finish line.
He had hoped to raise a pound for each day he ran but way exceeded that target.
To anyone thinking of following in his footsteps, he offered some words of encouragement.
"It's been really good for me to get out every morning," he said.
"It puts you in a good mindset for the rest of the day. Just go and try it."