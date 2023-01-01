Isle of Man pub conversion plans approved after court ruling
The conversion of a former pub in the east of the Isle of Man into a house has been approved, the environment department has confirmed.
Plans to convert the Liverpool Arms in Lonan had been rejected at appeal by former minister Geoffrey Boot in 2020.
But a court ruled in May that Mr Boot's decision to overrule a planning inspector's recommendation of approval had broken "procedural fairness" rules.
Current minister Clare Barber has now reversed that decision.
The planning inspector's report had concluded the lack of offers to buy the business meant it was "redundant as a pub" and the appeal should be upheld.
The inn, owned by Heron and Brearley, was first opened in 1850 but closed in 2017.
Conditions on the approval of the plans include that the building can only be converted into a single home.
