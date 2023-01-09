Laxey Promenade: Local authority defends shelter revamp plans
- Published
A local authority has defended its plans to adapt a public shelter on Laxey Promenade after criticism over removing existing furniture.
Tables and chairs outside Laxey Beach Stop Cafe have been available to the public for more than a decade.
Garff Commissioners revealed proposals to install picnic tables, a wheelchair ramp and lockers in November.
Commissioners chairman Stan Ryzak told a public meeting changes were needed as it was a public space and "not a café".
In July last year the kiosk owner was told the items would need to be cleared out of the shelter to make way for enhanced facilities.
Concerns were raised that the new tables would not be cleaned as regularly as they currently are.
At the meeting held last week, some residents called for the authority to come to an agreement with the kiosk-owner to carry on with the current arrangement.
But that suggestion was rejected by Mr Ryzak, who said the area would "still be cleaned in the correct way".
"Please don't get confused between a café and a public space," he said, adding: "It's always been a public space, no one is turned away."
Fellow commissioner Melanie Christian told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the board now wanted to "move forward".
Moving on, the local authority would "work with all businesses in Laxey, and particularly the beach kiosk" over facilities in the area, she said.
Work on the refurbishment is due to start early this year.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk