Isle of Man sees hottest year on record in 2022
- Published
The Isle of Man experienced its hottest and sunniest year on record in 2022, Ronaldsway Met Office confirmed.
The average temperature on the island went up from 11.0C (51.8F) to 11.1C (51.98F).
Meanwhile, meteorologists logged six more hours of sunshine last year than the previous record from 2010.
Gary Salisbury from Met Office said the increases were part of an overall warming trend that has crept in since the 1990s.
Every month in 2022, except December, had above average temperatures, with a week-long cold snap bringing the coldest December temperatures since 2010.
Hot spells in the summer saw the island become the first place in the British Isles to introduce a hosepipe ban and a new August record of 27.9C (82.22F) was set.
But heavy rainfall in the wettest month of September of 120mm (4.7inches) saw reservoir levels restored.
More sunshine was recorded at Ronaldsway than in any other year - 1,848.5 hours were logged breaking the record set twelve years earlier.
The island basked in 15.9 hours of sunshine on July 10, making it the sunniest day of the year.
Records began 75 years ago in 1946.
