Richmond Hill crash: Person hurt in collision on commuter route
A two-vehicle crash on a main commuter route on the Isle of Man has left one person injured and two roads closed.
Isle of Man Police said the collision happened at the junction of Mount Murray Back Road and New Castletown Road in Santon before 08:50 GMT.
The force said the roads would remain shut until noon at the latest to allow investigators to assess the scene.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes through St Marks and Old Castletown Road.
A police representative, who did not reveal if the injured person was the driver or a passenger in either car, said they had been taken to hospital for treatment.
