Isle of Man vulnerable could get new £300 cost of living payments
- Published
More than £5m will be paid out to Isle of Man pensioners, carers and disabled adults to help with rising costs if Tynwald backs the move.
The Manx government said the £300 payments, aimed at "protecting the vulnerable", would be distributed to more than 19,000 people in February.
Politicians will be asked to approve the scheme later this month.
It is the second round of help planned for people on long-term benefits after similar payments in June.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson said the £5.6m support package would help "manage the transition through the current inflationary pressures".
It comes after he previously warned the Treasury could not continue to make financial interventions "at this level", adding "we all have to adapt".
A Treasury spokeswoman said the payment - if approved - would be made automatically next month.
Those who take private pensions and veterans who receive the War Pensions Mobility Supplement have also been invited to apply for the payments.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk