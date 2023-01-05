Manx mothers failed by lack of home birth option, ombudsman says
- Published
The failure to give pregnant women the option of a home birth was a breach of the Manx health authority's legal obligations, an ombudsman has found.
Angela Main Thompson investigated the issue after a complaint from a couple who were told by a midwife there was no provision on the Isle of Man.
She also found the "continuing failure" by Manx Care to discuss the option on a case-by-case basis was "unacceptable".
Manx Care said it needed more midwives to offer home births as standard.
The report said the couple, named as Mr and Mrs S, moved to the island in August 2020, when Mrs S was 30 weeks pregnant.
Their birth plan had been agreed in the UK but Mrs S was distressed to learn having her child at home would not be an option on the Isle of Man, as information on the government's website had suggested it would be.
'No choices'
After falling pregnant again, Mrs S said she was told by a Manx Care consultant that the health provider "was not offering choices on birth planning".
Health laws state that the health department should have enough midwives to support women in their home when having a baby.
The report also found that only four of the 3,478 babies born on the island between 2017 and 2021 were delivered at home.
The Tynwald commissioner for administration said she had "great sympathy" with the Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) approach, amid staffing challenges, but it had "breached its statutory obligations over a number of years".
As a result, a finding of maladministration was recorded.
In a joint statement, the DHSC and Manx Care said to provide "a safe and suitable maternity service for everyone, home births cannot currently be offered as standard".
A representative said the department will be "looking to revise the legislation", so that the law on planned home births states they "may be offered, rather than shall", which would remove the possibility of any legal breach.
